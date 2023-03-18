Zeb Ejiro’s ‘Ripples’ returns on Africa Magic





…as Dstv unveils bumper package for new calendar year

By Benjamin Njoku

Eleven years after he hinted about returning his longest running drama series on NTA in the 1990s, ‘Ripples’ to the silver screen, movie icon, Ze Ejiro has actualized that laudable dream.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, owners of Africa Magic confirmed the return of the popular sitcom to the screen again, while speaking at the company’s Content Discovery event held during the week at its head office on Lagos island.

The multi-national pay TV is collaborating with Ejiro, fondly called the sheikh of Nollywood to return the popular sitcom to the silver screen. The sitcom is among the 28 more series titles Africa Magic will be bringing on screen in the coming month.

‘Ripples’ which featured the best brains in the movie industry, including Alex Usifo, Babara Soky, Clarion Chukwura, Kogi State-born Lola Alao among others was rested in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper