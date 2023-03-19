20 killed as violence, apathy, glitches mar guber, assembly polls





By Our Reporters

NO fewer than 20 persons were feared killed, yesterday, as violence, suppression of voters and apathy took the upper hand in many locations across the country in the governorship and state assembly elections.

There was also non-arrival/late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials in some polling units, malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, machines, and refusal of electoral officers to upload results to the INEC Results Viewing Portal, IRev, from the polling booths as was witnessed during the February 25 presidential poll.

Incidents of BVAS and ballot paper snatching and destruction, vote-buying and selling were also reported.

These happened on a day when no fewer than five Vanguard reporters were attacked or harassed during the coverage of the elections in Lagos.

Meanwhile, 16 INEC ad-hoc staff were attacked and electoral materials, including ballot boxes, were destroyed at Odoakpu Ward 7,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper