2023 gov elections: EFCC arrests 65 persons for alleged vote-buying





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested no fewer than 65 persons over alleged vote-buying, across the 28 states where governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections were conducted.

The Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the agency, 20 of the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Ilorin Zonal Command while 13 suspects were nabbed by operatives on election monitoring duty at the Kaduna Zonal Command.

Uwujaren stated that the teams monitoring the polls in the Port Harcourt Zone arrested a total of 12 people for various offences bordering on inducing voters with money to vote for their preferred candidates, while the Uyo Zonal Command made four arrests in Calabar, adding that the remaining suspects were arrested in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states.

He noted that those arrested in Kaduna consist of 10 males and three females, adding that they were apprehended by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper