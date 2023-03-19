Election: Edo LP chieftain, Obaseki’s CoS differ over alleged attack





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Chief Patrick Eholor on Sunday accused the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Osaigbovo Iyoha of orchestrating an attack on him at the Oredo Local government area collation Centre in Urokpota Hall on Saturday where the results of the state House of Assembly elections were being collated.

But in a swift reaction, Iyoha when contacted, denied the allegation and said that Eholor came to disrupt the process of collation in the centre.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Benin City, Eholor also carpted the entire elections from February 25th and last Saturday’s election which he said were compromised.

He said “I was molested in my state. I went to Urokpota Hall where they took the materials to after collating at George Idah, I saw the police standing, we were winning overwhelmingly but in that place, they were changing the results and I said this cannot happen, not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper