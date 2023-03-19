Fans boo Messi as PSG lose 2-0 to Stade Rennes





Paris Saint Germain on Sunday lost 2-0 to Stade Rennes with fans booing seven-time Ballon d’or winner who has failed to sign a contract extension at the club.

Fans at the Parc des Princes whistled and booed the World Cup winner which must have taken a toll on the performance of the side as they shockingly lost to Stade Rennes.

Karl Toko Ekambi inflicted the first damage on the French champions with a goal just before the half-time mark.

Arnaud Kalimuendo increased the lead a few minutes after the break to cut out the work for Christopher Galtier’s side.

Galtier’s job is at serious risk at this point with the Parisian’s higher-ups growing impatient with his services in spite of his nine-point lead is at the top.

