Guber Poll: My victory ordained by God – Abiodun





…Thanks Ogun people, promises more dividends of democracy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the people of the state for renewing his mandate for another term of four years, just as he remarked that “Power Belongs to God.”

Abiodun described his victory as heart-warming, and a “further proof that no man can play God or stop what God has ordained”

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said though the election was keenly contested, his reelection came to him as a sign of good faith and a vote of confidence in his administration by the people, assuring that his second term would usher in more goodies of democracy.

He said his victory is a further challenge to deliver on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), promising that he would continue with the government of inclusiveness that has been the hallmark of his administration in the last four years.

While commending…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper