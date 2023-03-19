



By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, has declared Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and Chief Erondu Uchenna Erondu,both of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, as the winner of the Obingwa East and Obingwa West state constituencies in the Abia State House of Assembly.

Returning Officer for Obingwa East Constituency, said Akpulonu polled 7,772 to defeat his closest rival, Peter Azubuike of the Labour Party, who scored 1,636.

He stated that Prince Matthew Chilaka of the YPP got 1, 257 while Daniel Mbonu of APGA scored 450 votes.

In Obingwa West state constituency, Returning Officer,Wokocha David said the PDP candidate,Erondu Uchenna Erondu polled 13,769, while the Labour Party ,Mrs Victoria Onwubiko, scored 3,028.

The post INEC declares PDP winner in Obingwa East, West state constituencies appeared first on Vanguard News.





