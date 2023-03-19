One dead as hoodlums raid polling units in Osun





PDP, APC trade blames

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person was reportedly shot dead by hoodlums at Isedo Ward 2 polling 5 unit over an argument on ballot placement as political hoodlums took over in many towns disrupting voting and snatching ballot boxes at various polling units.

This deceased Ganiyu Gele, according to the Public Relation Officer of the NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, was said to be hit by a bullet shot by hoodlums after an argument that a vote that was not properly casted should be counted for a political party.

She added that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred during sorting and counting of ballots in the town.

Meanwhile, Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security operatives arrived at their workstations early across the state, paving way for early commencement of voting at 8:30 amidst a low turnout of voters. Disruption of votes occurred in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper