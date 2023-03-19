PDP calls for calm, says ‘INEC has not declare winner of Kaduna Guber election’





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State Chapter has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to declare any candidate as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Kaduna state.

PDP was reacting to a viral video making the rounds that the candidate of the ruling APC, Senator Uba Sani has been declared the winner of the election.

In a statement signed by the state PDP Chairman Felix Hassan Hyat, the PDP sued for calm and assured that the counting of the result was still ongoing at the INEC office.

“The viral video is an attempt by the enemies of the state who are trying to cause disorderliness,” he said.

Hyet appealed to the good people of Kaduna state to disregard the video in circulation because it is the work of mischief makers.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper