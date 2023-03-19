People’s votes ‘ll count if BIVAS is allowed to function – Nwuche





…says genuine leaders don’t need thugs to win elections

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudum Nwuche, has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS device will enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s elections if allowed to function the way it ought to.

Nwuche said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard shortly after casting his vote at Ward 6, Ahoda East, Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He explained that the technology which was deployed worked effectively in his area and elections were conducted in.a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any form of acrimony.

The former federal lawmaker said, “The elections here went on peacefully without incident.

“The effective use of the BIVAS technology for me improved the quality of these election’s significantly. There may have been some challenges elsewhere because no human activity is completely error free.

“If not for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper