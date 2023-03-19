Photos: NDLEA seizes 1.2m pills of tramadol, Heroin consignment at Lagos airport





…nabs 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel, 9 others over drug trafficking

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have seized no fewer than one million, two hundred and five thousand two hundred and sixty (1, 205, 260) pills of opioids in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states.

This is just as anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos disrupted the activities of a drug syndicate that operates between Nigeria, East Africa, and Europe, with the arrest of two members of the cartel.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday disclosed that operatives at the Lagos airport had on Monday 13th March intercepted a member of the drug syndicate, Ejezie Vitus Ifeanyi, during screening of inward passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight from Malawi via Addis Ababa at the arrival hall.

“When a search was conducted on him, it was discovered that one of his two bags…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper