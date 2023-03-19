POSN demands cancellation of Rivers, Lagos, Imo elections





… call for fresh Governorship and State Assembly polls in affected areas

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The Peter Obi Support Network, POSN has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to cancel the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states over widespread irregularities.

The group in a statement issued yesterday lamented how the ruling parties in Rivers, Imo and Lagos states perpetrated mind-boggling electoral malpractices, voter intimidation and suppression of the will of the people in a desperate bid to win the elections at all costs.

POSN called for a repeat of the polls in the three affected states, warning that any attempt by INEC to uphold the tainted election results would mean foisting unpopular candidates on the people, which could lead to anarchy.

The statement signed by Great Imo Jonathan of POSN’s Director of Strategic Communications, reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper