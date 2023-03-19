StarTimes introduces “Season of Goodness Promo” for Easter and Ramadan





By Ayo Onikoyi

StarTimes has announced the launch of its “Season of Goodness” promo for Easter and Ramadan. This special offer, they said, will bring happiness and entertainment to every home during this special season.

With the Season of Goodness promo, StarTimes offers families thousands of juicy content, for less the price, from gripping series on ST Novela like Three Sisters, a Turkish series which premiered March 15, to Music Reality Show – The Voice Nigeria, Kiddies channels like Kartoon and Jimjam, plenty of Nollywood channels and many religion channels like EWTN, Dove TV, ST Gospel, TBN Yetu TV, Iqraa, Sunna TV and more.

“We are delighted to bring our customers quality content for less the price. The Season of Goodness promo is a great way for families to enjoy their favourite shows, movies, series and religious programs during this special season. So don’t miss out on this great opportunity to get more for less,” StarTimes PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper