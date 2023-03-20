Akpabio’s nephew wins state constituency seat on PDP’s ticket





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18, 2023 state House of Assembly poll, Prince Ukpong Akpabio has been declared the winner for the Essien Udim state constituency seat by the Independent National Electoral Commissíon, INEC.

Akpabio, polled a total of 15, 073 votes to defeat the candidates of APC and YPP, who scored a total of 11, 057and 7,217 votes respectively.

He is the nephew of Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

Other State House of Assembly results so far obtained showed that the PDP also won Nsit Atai, Urueoffong Oruko, Esit EKet/Ibeno, and Ukanfun and Onna.

For Urueoffong/Oruko, PDP’s Mrs Precious Selong polled a total of 4,791 votes to win. The APC scored 3,425, and YPP scored 3022.

Also Prince Anefiok Attah of the PDP won the Nsit Atai state constituency seat…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper