Breaking: One feared dead as protest rocks major streets in Lafia





By David Odama

LAFIA —Uneasy calm in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, as protesters have taking to streets of the state capital protesting over outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The subsequent declaration of results has caused traffic gridlocks in the state capital.

Report obtained in the state capital indicated that one person has been allegedly killed while several others have received various degree of injury following the protest that turned violent in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the protesters are on the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the governorship results declared by the electoral umpire from the last Saturday gubernatorial election in the state.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the protesters also engaged in acts of vandalism and destruction of public and private property.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been deployed to strategic locations to forestall the spread of the violent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper