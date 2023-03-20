Breaking: Rivers guber: PDP wins all 23 LGAs [See full results]

…as Fubara set to be declared Gov-elect
By Egufe Yafugborhi
PORT HARCOURT – ANY moment from now Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminaliayi Fubara, would be declared Rivers State Governor-Elect after winning all 23 LGAs in the collation just concluded.
All that is left is for the State Collation Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh to announce the overall standing and declare Fubara winner and governor elect.
See the full Guber Results Collation In Rivers Across All 23 LGAs below.
1. Tai LGA
Registered: 76613
Accredited: 10393
A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508
TVV – 10227
Rejected: 87
TVC: 10314
2. Opobo Nkoro LGA
Registered: 59047
Accredited: 13376
A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159
TVV – 13189
Rejected: 142
TVC: 13331
3. Gokana LGA
Registered: 145566
Accredited: 40702
A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840
TVV:…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper