Breaking: Rivers guber: PDP wins all 23 LGAs [See full results]





…as Fubara set to be declared Gov-elect

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – ANY moment from now Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminaliayi Fubara, would be declared Rivers State Governor-Elect after winning all 23 LGAs in the collation just concluded.

All that is left is for the State Collation Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh to announce the overall standing and declare Fubara winner and governor elect.

See the full Guber Results Collation In Rivers Across All 23 LGAs below.

1. Tai LGA

Registered: 76613

Accredited: 10393

A: 34

APC: 295

LP: 13

PDP: 9276

SDP: 508

TVV – 10227

Rejected: 87

TVC: 10314

2. Opobo Nkoro LGA

Registered: 59047

Accredited: 13376

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

TVV – 13189

Rejected: 142

TVC: 13331

3. Gokana LGA

Registered: 145566

Accredited: 40702

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840

TVV:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper