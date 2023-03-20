Delta APC challenges guber results, says INEC violated electoral act 





By Jimitota Onoyume

All Progressives Congress, APC , in Delta state has challenged the outcome of the governorship election in the state , saying the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, violated portions of the Electoral Act while collating the results.

A petition addressed to the Retuning Officer, RO, Delta state governorship 2023 election and signed by the Director, Election and Strategy of the party, Mr Godwin Anaughe listed twenty local government areas where the alleged violations occured , adding that the party raised it observations before the electoral body.

The petition also copied the national body of INEC , police and the media said until the anomalies were redressed it would amount to another gross violation of the electoral laws if the Retuning Officer declared a winner for the governorship poll.

“The collation of the result of the Delta State Governorship election held on the 18th day of March 2023 is being done across the board…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper