Delta Polls: Oborevwori sustains lead in 18 LGs, as collation of results resume





…Omo-Agege wins 4 LGs, Ogboru, others nil

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COLLATION of the Delta State Governorship election, Monday, resumed morning at about 9:40 am with the announcement of results from Ughelli North Local Government Area, where the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 34,955 votes.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 15,198 votes while the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,438 votes. The collation of Ughelli North brought the total number of Local Government Areas so far announced to 22.

In all, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori has won in 18 Local Government Areas while APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege has won in four local government areas. Gubernatorial Candidates of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party, and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP, are yet to win any local government area in the March 18th gubernatorial election.

In Isoko South, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper