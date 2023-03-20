Election budget should have been used to fix schools, hospital – Singer, Simi





Nigerian songstress, Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has said that the budget for the 2023 elections should have been used to fix schools and hospitals.

Simi said this via her Twitter handle on Monday.

Lamenting about the conduct of the polls, she described it as a ‘joke of an election’.

The Duduke crooner said that the budget for the election should have been channeled to fixing schools and hospitals.

She said, “300 billion naira budget for this joke of an election. You might have as well given them back the money to fix some hospitals and schools and just used finger to point at the people you wanted to select.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper