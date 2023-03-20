Enugu Guber: Declaration of winner suspended over alleged complaints of irregularities





...as LP calls for cancellation of some results

By Anayo Okoli

THE declaration of winner for the governorship contest of March 18, 2023 in Enugu was suspended till Monday following complaints by both Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party.

The PDP said it was not satisfied with the number of votes secured by Labour Party in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Also, Labour Party rejected the number of votes PDP got in Nkanu East Local Government Area and called for its cancellation on account of alleged irregularities.

Labour party specifically alleged that there were cases of over voting in some polling units in the council, including Ibeagwa, Nike. The party also claimed that in some units, accredited voters were more than the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, and identified Owo as one of the places such a thing allegedly happened.

Reinforcing the position of his party, the governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga who said that the process was marred by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper