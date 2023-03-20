Guber election: PDP constitutes screening panels for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi States





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of members into Governorship Screening committees for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States to screen aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag in the mentioned states.

These were contained in three separate statements signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja, on Monday.

For Bayelsa, Bature said, “The following to serve on the screening committee to screen all Bayelsa State Governorship Aspirants for our Party’s Primary Election, for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Elections.

Composition:

H.E. Comr. Philip Shuaib – Chairman Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member Hon. Sunday Katung – Member Mrs. Hassana Abubakar – Member Barr. Yakubu Hassan – Member Otunba Malomo Adelabi – Member Chief Felix Omemu (SS Zonal Secretary) – Secretary

“The exercise is scheduled to hold on *TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023, at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper