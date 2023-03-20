I’ll ensure competence, development across all sectors in Akwa Ibom — Umo Eno





Akwa Ibom state governor-elect, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has stated that he bears no grudge against anybody despite the storm of opposition which trailed his choice as the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The reverenced gentleman stated this in his acceptance speech having been declared the winner of the Governorship contest by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday evening.

Eno wins in 29 of 31 local government areas, polling a total vote of 354, 348 to emerge the winner of the Governorship race.

He called on the opposite parties and the entire people of the state to join hands with him to build an egalitarian state for the benefit of all.

He , however, dedicated the victory to God even as he appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for the confidence reposed in him, and the church, his family, PDP as well as the people of the state for their unalloyed support.

The text reads: “I stand here, humbled yet energized by the massive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper