INEC commended for conducting credible polls in Ekiti





…praises improved gender representation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Nigerian Human Rights Community, NIHRC, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the people of Ekiti State for a peaceful and credible State Assembly election.

In its preliminary report released on Monday, and signed by the Programme Officers, Taiwo Adeleye and Fred Ojinika, said the election was a true reflection of the free, prior and informed consent of Ekiti people.

According to them, despite the challenges of BVAS, the innovation is the best Nigeria has ever seen which eliminates rigging and manipulations.

The release reads: “The group commended INEC for the introduction of BVAS, saying that it is the hope for Nigerias search for elections that meet international standards.

“NIHRC said it will produce a comprehensive account of the election to be distributed to local and international communities.

“Despite the challenges of BVAS, the innovation is the best Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper