Kano guber: PRP candidate, Yakasai congratulates governor-elect, Yusuf





Governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Redemption Party, PRP in Kano state, Salihu Yakasai, has congratulated the governor-elect of the state, Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, on his victory at the Saturday governorship poll.

Yakasai congratulated Yusuf in a statement, signed by his spokesperson, Suhaib Auwal Gwagwarwa, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Kano.

Yakasai said, “I wish to congratulate my brother, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of NNPP for emerging victorious in the recently concluded governorship election.

“I am optimistic that he would use his experience to move the state forward, considering how the state has gone backwards in different areas of development.

“I urge you to work hard to revive the reputation of Kano State,” Yakassai remarked.

Yakasai also thanked the party’s leaders, supporters, family friends and all who voted for Yusuf to ensure his victory.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper