Oyo Assembly Election: PDP wins 28 seats, APC 4





By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Following the conduct of the House of Assembly Election in Oyo State on Saturday, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state has produced twenty-eight elected members of the assembly, while the opposition, All Progressives Congressive, APC has four elected members for the assembly.

Vanguard learnt, according to the Independent National Electoral Commision, INEC, that the 10th Assembly in the state, will be formed by two political parties, the PDP and APC.

Similarly, the Assembly will be made up of thirty males and two females.

The full list of the elected house of assembly members in the state comprised of:

PDP Members-elect:

Hon Yusuf Adebisi – Ibadan South West I – (Returning member) Rt Hon Adebo Edward Ogundoyin– Ibarapa East – (Returning member) Hon Adebayo Babajide Gabriel – Ibadan North II – (Returning member) Hon Kehinde Olatunde Taofik – Akinyele II – (Returning member) Hon Onaolapo Sanjo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper