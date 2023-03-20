PDP to INEC: You favored APC in Nasarawa guber race





By David Odama

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) late night accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of rigging the gubernatorial election in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Nassarawa state.

They also alleged connivance with security agents to upturn victory of PDP in the Governorship election in the state.

Director general of PDP Campaign Council for Presidential candidate, Atiku Abukakar and the state Governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, Labaran Maku said this in a press conference in Lafia.

According to the former Minister of information, INEC and the state government decided to slow down election processes especially the collation of results in many places in order to manipulate figures to wipe out votes PDP won in the election.

“How can you conduct election in two electoral wards just in Lafia, the state Capital and INEC will not be able to computerized results in 48 hours, we are not talking about entire…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper