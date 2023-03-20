Sanwo-Olu commences payment of 20% increment in workers’ salaries





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the implementation of the 20 per cent increase in the salaries of civil servants in the state.

The workers include those in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

The new salary structure takes effect from January 1, 2023. Also, the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

Recall that the governor had earlier announced the approval of the increment at an engagement with civil servants earlier in the year.

The state Head of Service,HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular dated March 20, 2023, disclosed plan implementation of the salary.

The circular read in part: “This is to notify for general information that Mr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper