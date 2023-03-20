Soludo did not spend N3.5bn on vote buying – Aide





Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has debunked rumours making round that his principal spent a whooping N3.5 billion to execute the March 18 House of Assembly election in the State.

Aburime, in a statement issued in Awka on Monday, described the piece of information as satanic, despicable and illogical as N3.5 billion could not be disbursed at a time when the society was passing through a crunchy cashless phase.

He said Soludo did not need to buy votes to win an election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.

Aburime said the bogus claims by the authors are a figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by the general public.

According to him, the attention of the Government of Anambra has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media bordering on vote buying.

“The allegation is further baseless against the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper