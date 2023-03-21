‘A pyrrhic victory’ — Delta APC rejects Governorship poll results





**Says Announcement Has Thrown State Into Mourning

The Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council has rejected the result of the Delta state gubernatorial election held on March 18, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the council, Olorogun Ima Niboro, dismissed the result declared by INEC as a pyrrhic victory for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which will be overturned by the sheer weight of evidence against it.

“We have an entire arsenal of evidence showing the disenfranchisement of the people, non-use of, and tampering with BVAS machines, declaring double results at polling units, issuing of fake result sheets to agents and uploading cooked up results into the BVAS.

“We also have evidence of widespread vote suppression, voter intimidation, thuggery and violence against our supporters. The PDP was at its worst during the election: wickedly denying the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper