APC UK fixes elective congress for April 1





Mr Mustapha Abdullahi, a member of APC United Kingdom (UK) Interim National Working Committee (NWC) says the chapter has fixed April 1, for its congress to elect substantive leaders.

Abdullahi said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat, saying a letter on the congress date had been sent to the party’s national leadership for approval.

Abudullahi said the committee had earlier on Feb. 16, sent a detailed report on the APC UK chapter to the party’s leadership.

This, he said, included steps taken

toward actualising the committe’s mandate of conducting a congress within three to six months.

He added that Nigeria’s High Commissioner in the UK, Amb. Sarafa Ishola and the party’s representative from Nigeria would attend the congress in the UK as observers.

“Nigeria’s High Commissioner in the UK will be our Special Guest of Honour and will observe the event in his capacity as Nigeria’s number one citizen…





