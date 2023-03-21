Bill seeking synchronisation of NIN, SIM registration passes second reading





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

To effectively checkmate and defeat insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives has passed through second reading a bill seeking to provide legal backing on the compulsory use of National Identity Number (NIN) in the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Tilted “Bill for an Act to Amend the National Identity Management Commission; and for Related Matters (HB. 1447),” it was sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun from Edo State.

Essentially, the bill will amend the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act Cap N154, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, by inserting a new paragraph on the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators.

In his lead debate on the general principle of the bill at Tuesday’s plenary, Ogun said though the “Executive has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper