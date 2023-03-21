Dauda Lawal: Zamfara govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew





The Zamfara government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state following political violence that erupted after the declaration of Dr Dauda Lawal as Governor-elect.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, indicated that the curfew would begin at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. daily.

“Security agencies are expected to enforce the curfew. They should ensure total compliance,” the statement said on Tuesday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hoodlums infiltrated a crowd jubilating in Gusau, the state capital, leading to a clash and destruction of buildings and properties.

“The state government is shocked by the wanton destruction and vandalism of public property and assets of innocent citizens.

“People are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of election results.

“Reports available to the government indicate that lives were lost, houses and personal effects destroyed and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper