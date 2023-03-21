



The Federal Government will, today, arraign Mr Tukur Mamu, ex-terrorist negotiator, on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing among others.

Mamu, who will be arraigned by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the FG, will be arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Reports claim that Justice Nkeonye Maha of a sister court had, on Sept. 13, 2022, given the Department of State Services (DSS) a go-ahead to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator for 60 days to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu, who led the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped in March 2022.

The charge was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr M.B. Abubakar.

The post FG arraigns Tukur Mamu, ex-terrorist negotiator, on 10 counts appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper