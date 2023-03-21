How immunisation gaps fuel diphtheria cases in Nigeria





By Chioma Obinna

Diphtheria, an acute bacterial disease caused by toxigenic strains of Corynebacterium diphtheriae and occasionally Corynebacterium ulcerans has been eradicated from most countries following consistent childhood vaccination campaigns decades ago using the using a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, said cases of diphtheria declined from about 100,000 in 1980 to less than 10,000 in 2021.

But as a result of gaps in immunisation coverage, Nigeria is today battling with the outbreak of this forgotten disease which has claimed 62 lives and affected 21 States, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, situation report for Week 19, 2022 to Week 09, 2023. Excerpts:

When the first case of diphtheria was discovered, it sounded very strange to some Nigerians but as the day goes by, it was indeed added to the list of infectious diseases such as Lassa fever, COVID-19, Monkeypox, yellow fever…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper