I’ll be governor to all – Mutfwang





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed appreciation to citizens of the State for voting him into office and assured that he would be a governor to all.

Mufwang in his acceptance speech, dedicated his victory to God and the citizens of Plateau and also paid tribute to his supporters who lost their lives during a campaign rally.

He said, “My dear people of Plateau, congratulations to all of us! A few moments ago, the election process, which began several months ago, ended with the State Returning Officer pronouncing me as the Governor-elect of our blessed state. I am humbled by the confidence you have reposed in me.

“I want to appreciate the Almighty God for keeping me alive and healthy and for giving me this privilege to serve you for His own purpose. Permit me to sincerely thank all of you who believed in me and mobilised support, prayed and voted for me. Some of you I may never know personally but Heaven…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper