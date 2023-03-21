My victory remarkable, historic – Benue Governor-elect, Fr. Alia





…promises a new Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor- elect of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described his victory in the Saturday’s gubernatorial election as remarkable and historic.

The Catholic Priest, in his victory speech at his Makurdi residence, shortly after being declared winner of the polls Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, acknowledged the enormous support he got from the people to emerge victorious promising to meet the expectations of the people.

He said, “The long and anxious wait for the results to be officially declared is over; we can now roll out the drums in celebration of this great victory.

“I recognize what an enormous privilege and honor it is to be trusted with the government of the State especially at this time and am deeply conscious of it. I would like to say that God does not call the qualified! He qualifies the called.

“I may not be the most qualified…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper