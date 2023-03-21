Niger governor-elect lauds electorate for overwhelming support





Governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, has commended the electorate for their overwhelming support during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Bago stated this while addressing newsmen after he was declared winner in Minna on Monday.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for voting him and his party during the election.

Bago assured that he will do everything humanly possible to carry everybody along, irrespective of political, religious and cultural differences.

He promised to fulfill his campaign promises and not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

The governor-elect said that his victory was a clarion call to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He appealed to all those that contested with him to join him in rebuilding Niger.

“I accept this result and I want to thank my running mate for standing beside me…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper