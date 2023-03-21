Nigerian investors lose N16bn in stock market





Nigerian equities, yesterday, opened the week, extending its losing streak for the seventh consecutive session as investors’ investment declined by N16 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 29.35 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.05 per cent to close at 54,886.04 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N16 billion to close at N29.900 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Nigerian Breweries, Chemical & Allied Products (CAP), Multiverse Mining and Exploration and FCMB Group.

Looking ahead, United Capital Plc said: “we expect risk-on sentiments to return to the equities markets as the depressed interest rate environment will continue to favour the local bourse in line with our expectations for Q1, 2023.

“Taking positions in stocks with solid valuations and dividend yields ahead of the dividend-paying season remains the choice strategy. However,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper