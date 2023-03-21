Nigeria’s economy maintains nine-quarter consecutive growth — CBN





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says the Nigerian economy has maintained a positive growth trajectory for nine consecutive quarters, since exiting the recession in 2020.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, when he read the communique issued at the end of the 290th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank.

According to Emefiele, the improved performance of the economy has been driven largely by sustained growth in the services and agricultural sectors.

He also cited a rebound in economic activities associated with economic recovery and continued intervention in growth enhancing sectors by the CBN as responsible for the growth.

“Staff projections showed that output growth recovery is expected to continue into 2023 and 2024.

“The Committee, however, observed with concern, the marginal increase in headline inflation in February 2023, to 21.91 per cent, from 21.82

per cent in January 2023, a 0.09…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper