Oborevwori’s victory with 120k margin shows PDP still controls Delta – Okowa 





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said the victory of Sheriff Oborevwori in the state governorship election shows that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still maintains control of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, declared Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Oborevwori polled 360, 234 votes to defeat Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 240, 229 votes.

Speaking on Oborevwori’s victory, Okowa said PDP’s victory reaffirms the party’s position in the state.

According to him, the people “came out and voted massively for the PDP” because of his administration’s achievements and the character of the party’s candidate.

Okowa said, “We lost four LGAs, but we were able to get victory in 21 out of the 25 LGAs. And we got the overall victory with about 120,000 votes margin which is a clear attestation that PDP is in commanding control of the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper