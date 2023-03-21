Ooni inaugurates National Orisa Day in Brazil





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has officially presented a Certificate of Yoruba Territory to Quilombola territory in Brazil, making the city first outside Africa to receive the title.

The highly revered Yoruba king also on Tuesday addressed Brazil’s Federal House of Assembly where he officially inaugurated the first-ever National Orisa Day in the South American country.

A statement from Ooni’s Media Aide, Moses Olafare, said Ogunwusi addressed the Brazilian Parliament on the special session for Isese Practitioners marking the national day for the Orisa religion in Brazil.

The Ooni said the royal visit was undertaken to bridge the gap between the Yoruba race and the rest of the world through cultural integration and globalizing Yoruba culture in the Diaspora.

According to him, the Royal Father and his entourage from Nigeria arrived in the Brazilian city of Bahia on Sunday and met with President Lula da Silva in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper