Polls: Atiku cautions Fani-Kayode, Onanuga over ‘inciting’ speeches against Igbos





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the spokesmen for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council – Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode over alleged inciting speeches against Igbos in Lagos

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said their statements were a reflection of their principal who two days after the elections, had failed to condemn the violence.

Atiku stated that the Nigerian constitution permits anyone in every part of the country to vote and be voted for regardless of religion, gender and tribe.

He said what Tinubu had done was to return and reverse some of the democratic gains that Nigeria had made.

He said: “Bayo Onanuga, a hitherto respected journalist who claimed to have contributed to the fight against dictatorship, is now supporting injustice and attacks on the Igbo for daring to vote in Lagos. This is what happens when you associate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper