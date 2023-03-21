Six drug traffickers bag 156 years jail term in Lagos, Ogun





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos and Ogun state has sentenced six drug traffickers to a total of One Hundred and Fifty Six (156) years imprisonment for offences bordering on drug dealing, transportation, and conspiracy to transport illicit substances filed against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Worse hit is a 27-year-old drug dealer, Ahmed Abdulsabur who was arrested in 2022 by NDLEA operatives and prosecuted in charge number FHC/AB/20C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, presided over by Hon. Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik.

Delivering her judgment on the six counts charge brought against Ahmed, Justice Abdulmalik convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on each count, bringing the total number of his in jail term to 60.

In a similar ruling, Justice Abdulmalik also sentenced another dealer, Olumide Elegbede, 32, to 20 years jail term; 10 years for each of the two counts charge brought…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper