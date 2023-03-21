Stride ERP to empower 2.5m SMEs across Africa





STRIDE ERP, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions, has announced plans to partner with pacemakers and industry leaders across Africa, to launch the SME Accelerator Project, SME-AP.

The initiative is designed to revolutionise the pace of digital business transformation among Small and Medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, on the continent.

The African continent is home to over 30 million SMEs with significant contributions to economic growth.

Despite their critical role, SMEs in Africa face numerous challenges, including a lack of digital infrastructure, and limited access to finance information and technology.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Winner Kelechi, Stride ERP said: “The SME Accelerator Project aims to solve most of these challenges by providing 2.5 million SMEs across Africa with access to free cutting-edge ERP solutions, training, and other resources needed to succeed in today’s digital economy, driving business transformation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper