Video: I’m Christian, pray everyday, I shall not die but live – Lagos REC





The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, has raised the alarm over an alleged intimidation and threat to life, saying he can not be intimidated by threat of death.

Agbaje disclosed this while addressing a press briefing at the state collation center on Sunday.

Video: I can't be intimidated by threat of death – Lagos REC The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, has raised the alarm over an alleged intimidation and threat to life, saying he can not be intimidated by threat of death. pic.twitter.com/48ihQc4Ukp — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 19, 2023

The Lagos REC, who noted that it is very strange how Nigerian see elections, said, “they take it like a do-or-die affair. it shouldn’t be. it should be seamless. and people should see that today.”

He said, “Myself has seen a lot of battles, and I have been threatened. I can’t be intimidated by threat of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper