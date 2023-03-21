YPP’s allegation over hijacked election materials illogical – A’Ibom PDP





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter has described as completely illogical the allegation by the opposition Young Progressive Party, YPP, that it’s chieftains had hijacked elections materials and conducted elections in their domains.

The state publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Borono Bassey, made the assertion yesterday

in a statement advised the YPP stakeholders to cease their mournful lamentation of defeat and accept the olive branch extended by Governor-elect Pastor Umo Eno to all parties.

Bassey stressed that the YPP should join other opposition parties and millions of Akwa Ibom people as the state march towards the golden era.

His words: “Akwa Ibom people, and indeed the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, find it rather insulting that the YPP could dismiss the thunderous patriotic statement that our people made through the ballot on March 18, 2023 across the State, as not being a representation of the will of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper