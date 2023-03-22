Anxiety heightens over Enugu, Abia gov results





By Clifford Ndujihe, Chinedu Adonu, Steve Oko & John Alechenu

Anxiety over the release of the results of the governorship elections in Enugu and Abia States continued, yesterday, as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, continued to lay claims to victories.

Both parties have continued to mount pressure on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the results and announce their candidates as the winner.

They have also laid siege at the INEC office, vowing not to depart until the results were declared.

In Abia State, the story is the same, as both the LP and PDP accused INEC of trying to manipulate the results.

The contention in Abia were votes from Obingwa Local Government Area, but Ferdinand Ekeoma, Media Aide to the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti, has argued that even if the entire accredited voters in the local council were allocated to the candidate of the ruling PDP, Okey Ahiwe, Otti would still win…





