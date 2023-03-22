APC probes ex-Gombe governor over alleged anti-party activities





The Gombe chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 5-man committee to investigate alleged anti-party activities against Sen. Danjuma Goje during the 2023 general election.

Mr Tanimu Abdullahi, the chairman, APC Kashere Ward stated this on Wednesday in Kashere in Akko Local Government Area of the state when he inaugurated the committee on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the inauguration was in compliance with the party’s constitution, which provided for fairness and justice.

He said that Goje and his supporters were suspected to have assisted an opposition party in the state during the just concluded election.

“During the just concluded election, it is unfortunate that Danjuma Goje and his supporters engaged in anti-party and we are all witnesses.

“He gave directive to some party members to vote a different party and he went ahead to even give money to that course.

“He is supposed to be an example having benefitted from the party for a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper