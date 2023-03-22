App hasn’t shared US data with Chinese govt – TikTok CEO





By Biodun Busari

The Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew has said the controversial popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app has never shared the United States data with the authorities in China.

Shou said this ahead of his testimony before the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

TikTok’s chief will tell lawmakers who will be hearing on behalf of more than 150 million American users that the app never has, and would never, share US user data with the Chinese government amid growing national security concerns, Reuters said.

“TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honour such a request if one were ever made,” Shou posted this as part of his written testimony posted on Tuesday.

He added that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper