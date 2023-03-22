Dentist arrested for poisoning wife’s drink to be with new lover





James Toliver Craig, a dentist in Colorado, USA has been arrested after allegedly poisoning his wife’s morning protein shakes with arsenic.

Craig,45, was arrested on Sunday morning, March 19 for what police called a ‘heinous, complex, and calculated murder’ of his wife Angela Craig, 43.

As his 43-year-old spouse lay dying in the hospital, Craig allegedly flew his orthodontist lover from Austin to Denver, with whom he had exchanged “sexually explicit emails,” according to a detailed arrest affidavit.

The charging document described the couple’s troubled marriage, financial difficulties and Craig’s alleged sinister plot to murder her.

“In totality, this investigation has proven that James has gone to great lengths to try and end his wife’s life,” Aurora Police Detective Bobbi Olson wrote in the affidavit.

On Feb. 27, Craig created a secret email account, jimandwaffles.com, which he only used on a computer in his now-shuttered Summerbrook Dental…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper